Bengaluru: Tensions prevailed in Halasuru after miscreants vandalised the protective wall being built around the statue of Tamil poet and philosopher Thiruvalluvar here on Thursday evening. The state Congress has blamed the BJP for the act and demanded action against the culprits. It is learnt that on Thursday evening, miscreants, who came with the JCB machine, broke the new embankment that was being constructed around the statue.

The incident has created tension in the state with politics also heating up. The Congress leaders accused the BJP leaders of having done this act. Congress MLAs Dinesh Gundurao, KJ George, Akhand Srinivasamurthy, Rizwan Arshad and others, who have gathered near the statue of Thiruvalluvar of Halasur in the city, protested against the BJP party leaders.

The protesters demanded that the State government file a case against the guilty BJP leaders and take legal action. The Congress leaders lashed out at the BJP leaders, who destroyed the ongoing development work at the statue of Thiruvalluvar in Halasur.

MLA Rizwan Arshad said that BJP is doing whatever it wants by saying the ruling party is theirs. “I am doing development work. That's why they are creating controversy deliberately,” he said. He alleged that the BJP squandered public money. The Congress leaders said they will lodge a complaint with the police against the culprits.