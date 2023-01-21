Bengaluru: Speaking for the first time after the emergency exit debacle on board an IndiGo airlines flight that took place back on January 10, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Saturday said clarification 'had already been provided' on the issue. Adding that he would not comment on the matter any further, Surya said doing so amounted to glorifying the criticism from the Opposition Congress.

Speaking to the media after launching the Namo Charity Run in Vijayanagara area of Bengaluru, the MP said, ''Airlines and DGCA have already clarified this matter." "The Aviation minister clarified that this was an accidental incident. Besides, Tamil Nadu BJP President Annamalai, who travelled with me, also told the truth about this in detail. Two other passengers also told the truth about what happened,'' he added.

Citing his desire to not let the issue proceed any further, the Bangalore South parliamentarian said, ''I will not respond again because the Congress leaders and others are speaking about this issue. I will not do the work of glorifying the criticism from the Congress party. The matter has already been clarified,'' he stated.

Meanwhile, DMK took a swipe at Surya over the incident, as party MP Dayanidhi Maran, in a tweet, posted a picture of himself sitting by an emergency exit. "To all flyers, in the interest of passenger safety, please don't fool around with the #EmergencyExit!" Maran tweeted. After the incident on January 10, all passengers had to be de-boarded, as per eyewitnesses, with cabin crew and other flight officials carrying out further security checks that resulted in a delay of close to two hours.