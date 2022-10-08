Bengaluru: Bengaluru police on Saturday arrested a 41-year-old software engineer for making repeated threat calls to the chief secretary's office to blow up the Vidhana Soudha on Friday.

According to the police, the techie who called the office of the chief secretary of the government three times between 3 pm and 5 pm, threatened that a bomb had been planted on two sides of the Vidhana Soudha and that it would explode soon.

In the wake of the bomb threat, an immediate inspection was conducted in Vidhana Souda. After realizing that it was a fake bomb call, the police registered a case and laid a trap to trace the accused. Based on the phone call, the police arrested the accused near Parappana Agrahara late at night, Central Division DCP Srinivas Gowda said.

"Prashanth has been depressed over two break-ups and made a call to the chief secretary's office thrice out of frustration. Prashant told this during the interrogation," the DCP said.