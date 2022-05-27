Bengaluru: Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai turns an actor for an inspiring and realistic film. Already, he has completed his portions as a swimming coach in a Kannada film titled 'Arabi'. The film is being made based on the biography of Vishwas, who achieved international fame in swimming without both hands.

According to sources, director Rajkumar Rao has approached the BJP leader to play the reel-life swimming coach of Vishwas in his upcoming film 'Arabi'. Annamalai gave his nod immediately and also declined to take any remuneration for his work. All his work in the film has been wrapped up. The teaser of the film was released today.

Also read: Honour your poll promise, reduce prices of fuel, LPG, BJP tells DMK

Interestingly, Annamalai started his career as an Assistant Superintendent of Police in Karkala Sub-Division in Udupi District, Karnataka in 2013 and was promoted to Superintendent of Police in 2015. He was promoted as Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru in 2018 and he also dabbled in theatre in-between.

Later, Annamalai resigned from the police in 2019, and joined the BJP in 2020.