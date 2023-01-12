National Youth Day or Vivekananda Jayanti, commemorating the birthday of Swami Vivekananda, is celebrated on January 12 every year. In 1984 the government declared this day as National Youth Day and since 1985 the event is celebrated in India every year. The central government celebrates the day in a grand manner organising Youth Festivals to mark the occasion.

In this regard, the 26th National Youth Festival will be held in the twin cities of Hubballi, Dharwad in Karnataka from Thursday, January 12 till January 16. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the National Youth Festival 2023 on Thursday. Over 7,500 delegates from all over the country are expected to participate in this event.

What is the festival about?

The National Youth Festival in India is an annual gathering of youth with various activities including competitive ones. It is organized by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India in collaboration with State Governments.

The festival focuses on cultural aspects and a number of other programmes covering a wide variety of activities. Besides all of it, this festival provides nationwide exposure to the youth for the expression and fulfillment of their cultural talents and aspirations.

History of National Youth Day: National Youth Day was officially established by the Government of India on January 12, 1984. The first-ever National Youth Day was observed on the date a year later. The day is celebrated on the birthday of one of the great spiritual leaders and philosophers Swami Vivekananda to honour the contribution of youth to the nation.

The government says the philosophy of Swami Vivekananda and the ideals for which he lived and worked could be a great source of inspiration for Indian Youth.

Birth Anniversary of Swami Vivekananda: Thursday marks the observance of the 160th birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. He is considered one of the great thinkers and religious leaders of all time. Swami Vivekananda’s ideologies have been a driving force for India's youth and he is always remembered for his important contributions to moving the country and society on a new and emerging path.

He was a devout follower of Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa and always believed in the power and potential of the youth. Due to his significant contributions and reason to inspire the youth, his birthday has been celebrated as the National Youth Day in India and on this occasion let's know the theme, history, and significance of this day.

Highlights of the 2023 festival: The theme of this year's Youth Festival is 'Viksit Yuva – Viksit Bharat' (Advanced youth, Advanced India). The festival will include a Youth Summit which will witness discussions on five themes covering diverse areas of work: industry and innovation; climate change; health; peace; and shared future.

The festival would also include competitive events held with a vision to provide impetus to traditional cultures. The key attraction of the festival would be Yogathon, aiming to mobilise around 10 lakh people to do Yoga. Eight indigenous sports and martial arts will also be presented by national-level performers.

Logo of National Youth Festival 2023: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai released the logo and mascot of the National Youth Festival on January 7. The logo prepared by Bansilal Ketki of Odisha was selected and she will get a cash prize of Rs 50,000. This national flower, Lotus inspired her to prepare the logo which will convey nationalism, selfless service, unity, and cooperation.

It will also represent India’s progress in economy, foreign affairs, the upgradation of the Indian army, G-20, and the chairmanship of the United Nations Security Council. Inbam of Bengaluru who has created ‘Champi Chikka’, was selected as the mascot and he will get a cash prize of Rs 50,000.

This has the design of an elephant and it will show that Karnataka has the highest number of elephants in the country. It will also showcase global climate change, achieving the goal of sustainable development, and world peace, and the rapid strides of India and its youths in the fields of sports, startups, creativity, and education.

Significance of National Youth Day

National Youth Day plays an important role in our society to celebrate the contribution of youth in socialization and encourage them to continue working for the betterment of their communities. It is also a time for the youth to consider what role they can play in shaping India’s future and how they can contribute to the country’s development and progress.

The day is marked by various programs and activities organized by schools, colleges, and other institutions, including lectures, seminars, and cultural programs. These events provide opportunities for youth to self-improve and learn more about the life and teachings of Swami Vivekananda and connect with other youth from different parts of the country.

It is a day for young people to come together and celebrate their potential and learn from the examples of successful role models like Swami Vivekananda. The holiday is also an opportunity for young people to think about the challenges they face and to consider how they can use their talents and abilities to overcome them.

Finally, National Youth Day serves as a reminder of the relevance of hard work, commitment, and perseverance in achieving success and making a positive impact on the world.