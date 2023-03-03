Bengaluru: Students wearing hijab will not be allowed to enter the examination hall for the II PUC examination, Karnataka Education Minister B.C. Nagesh said on Friday. His comments come days ahead of the II PUC examination which is scheduled to be held on March 9.

The Minister made it clear that students seeking to sit for the examination should come to the examination hall in uniform adding that hijab is not part of their official uniform.

Speaking to reporters at the launch of a website aimed at streamlining the registration process of new schools, Nagesh claimed that there has been an increase in the number of students belonging to the Muslim community appearing for the examination after the hijab ban came into force in the state. " There has been an increase in the number of Muslim girls appearing for the examination following the hijab ban in the state," said Nagesh.

Earlier in the day the Supreme Court said that it would constitute a three-judge bench to hear a plea by a Muslim girl seeking permission to appear for examinations in Karnataka Government colleges wearing a hijab. The announcement was made by the bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, Justice P S Narasimha, and Justice J B Pardiwala.

The Bench stated that the matter was brought its notice on the he last day before Holi vacation, with the advocate subsequently noting that it was mentioned twice earlier. "The examinations are starting from March 9. They have already missed one year, they will miss another," the advocate noted.