Shivamogga(Karnataka): A four-year-old boy died after being attacked by stray dogs in Dadamaghatta village of Bhadravati taluk of Shimoga district on Wednesday. Syed Madani (4) was suddenly attacked by dozens of dogs when he came out of the house to play at 4 pm. Threatened by the attack, Madani fell to the ground. The dogs mauled and dragged him on the road.

After hearing the barking of dogs, the family members came out of the home and drove them away. The boy was immediately shifted to Bhadravati Government Hospital from where he was referred to McGANN Hospital in Shivamogga. The child died on way to the Shivamogga hospital. A case has been registered in this regard at Bhadravati Rural Police Station, police said.

"No matter how many complaints were made to the Gram Panchayat to avoid the menace of stray dogs, it was of no avail. It is difficult to even walk alone on the road," Syed Sadat, grandfather of the deceased boy told ETV Bharat.