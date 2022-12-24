Mysore: A woman in Karnataka's Mysore is suffering from a strange medical condition as a stone-like substance is coming out of her eye for the last few days with tears. A 35-year-old woman named Vijaya is a resident of Benkipura village in Bilikere hobli of Hunsur taluk.

Zarina Taj, a village school teacher, came to know about the problem when she visited Vijaya's house. When she went to the nearby Challahalli Primary Health Center and got tested, it was found that she was suffering from an eye problem. The woman was advised to go to an ophthalmologist at KR Hospital, Mysore.

Stone-like substance coming out of woman's eye in Karnataka, doctors baffled

Vijaya then visited the city government hospital and was examined by an ophthalmologist. The hospital authorities told her that the report will come by Friday adding that only then the exact reason behind her condition will be known.

Speaking to ETV Bharat Vijaya said, that she was having a headache and felt as if something was rolling inside her head. " It felt as if my whole face was being pierced and was falling down like stone from the side of my eye. I first noticed it last Saturday and so far more than 200 stones have come out of my eye. When I told the people from my village they said that I was just pretending. My eyesight is normal but I am in a lot of pain," she said.

Vijaya's mother Shivamma said that Vijaya is clueless about what is happening to her eye adding that the stone-like substance are coming out of her eyes twice a day in the last eight days. "The doctor was also surprised to see this. God should not give this kind of hardship to the poor, someone please help us," she added.

A doctor familiar with the case said that he was also surprised by it. " The reason will be known after the test reports. This is the first time we have seen such a case. When we asked her whether she was putting stone shards in her eyes or had a habit of eating mud at a young age, she said no," he added.