Bagalkote: A student belonging to a poor weaver's family from Rabkavi Banhatti town in Karnataka's Bagalkote district has received a Rs 21.35 lakh pay package from Samsung Semiconductor India Research (SSIR).

Guru Chappi, son of Annappa Chappi, has made a record by getting a campus placement offer of Rs 21.35 lakh per annum from SSIR. Guru Chappi is a student in the Electronics and Communication Department at KLS Gogte Institute of Technology, located in Karnataka's Belgaum, which is the highest offer for a GIT student in the college in the last 43 years.

Also read: Hyderabad student gets Rs 1.30 crore scholarship to study Neuroscience in US

Talking about his achievement, Guru Chappi said that the government's scholarship and education loan helped him to achieve his goal despite poverty. "Students are free to achieve their goals. Parents should cooperate in whatever they want to learn," he said. The student also thanked Chidananda Belagali, a textile businessman, who provided his father with Rs 4 lakh to help his son get admission into the college for B.E.