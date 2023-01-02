Vijayapur (Karnataka): Sri Siddheshwar Swami of Sri Jnanayogashrama in Karnataka's Vijayapura, passed away on Monday. He was 81. The seer was suffering from age-related ailments for several weeks and had been confined to a wheelchair. He suffered from breathing issues apart from other health complications, however, he had refused treatment and was only taking pain relief medication, according to doctors.

Swamiji breathed his last at 6.05 pm on Monday. His funeral will be held tomorrow, Vijayapura District Collector said. Devotees have started to rush towards the math and police have beefed up the security. On Saturday, Chief Minister Bommai and Union Minister Prahlad Joshi visited the math and inquired about the seer's health. At the same time, PM Narendra Modi had also spoken to him over the phone.