Belagavi: Sri Ram Sene Belagavi President Ravikumar Kokitkar and his driver Manoj Desurakar were injured in a firing incident near Hindalga village in Belagavi on Saturday evening. They have been admitted to a private hospital for treatment. The police have reached the spot to carry out an investigation. The place falls under the jurisdiction of Belgaum Rural Police Station.

Ravi Kokitkar was traveling from Belagavi to Hindalaga village in a car along with three other people when he was fired upon by some miscreants riding on a bike at around 7:30 pm Saturday evening, police said. While Kokitkar was shot in his chin, his driver Desurakar was shot in his hand. The police are yet to ascertain the reason behind the attack.

The police have formed four teams to investigate the matter. Belagavi City Police Commissioner Dr. M. B. Boralingaiah ascertained that action will be taken against the accused at the earliest. "The public should remain calm and not listen to rumours. Security has been beefed up at 'sensitive' areas of the city as a precautionary measure," the CP said.

Meanwhile, Sri Ram Sena president Pramod Muthalik condemned the attack. "We are an organization for Hindus. We are not afraid of your bullet, bomb and sword," Muthalik said. The police should examine the CCTV footage and immediately arrest the biker who fired upon Kokitkar based on that, he added. The Sri Ram Sena president also said that a protest will be organised across Karnataka on Sunday to give a 'befitting answer' to the shooters. Muthalik is presently attending the Hindu Samajotsav in Belagavi.