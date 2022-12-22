Davangere (Karnataka): A youth here consumed poison after he killed a 24-year-old woman, who had declined his proposal. The deceased has been identified as Chand Sultana, a resident of Vinobanagar, while the accused has been identified as Sadat, a resident of Harihara. Sadat is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

A police officer said that Sadat proposed to Chand Sultana, but as she was already married, she rejected Sadat's proposal. Sadat then allegedly killed her and later consumed poison. The Davangere police registered a case and also launched a probe into the incident. The police started examining the CCTV footage installed in the locality. The police officer said that the accused will be interrogated once he is stable enough to talk.