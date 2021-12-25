Bengaluru: Karnataka police arrested three persons and seized over 4.1 kg ambergris (sperm whale vomit) worth over Rs 4 crore, on Wednesday, December 22.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Bengaluru’s South East division Srinath Mahadev Joshi said, in a press release, said, “At 9 am on Saturday, we received a tip off that three people were trying to sell the substance from an aquatic wild creature near the lake road under the jurisdiction of Mico layout police. Based on the information, three interstate criminals were taken into custody and ambergris weighing a total of 4.1 kg was seized with a Maruthi swift car used for the crime.”

"The accused had brought Ambergris from Tamil Nadu to Bengaluru to make easy money. The police have also seized a car used for the crime," he added.

The police have identified the accused as Panner Selvam, Anand Shekhar and K Manju from Tamil Nadu.

Ambergris is a waxy substance that originates in the sperm whale’s gut and is a highly sought after substance especially in the high-end perfume industry.

