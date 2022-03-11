Kalaburagi: A driver and four women were killed when a car crashed into a tree on the outskirts of Afzalpura in the Kalaburagi district of Karnataka on Friday.

The car hit a tree near the Ballurugi Cross in Afzalpur while on its way to Maharashtra, after visiting Kalaburagi for the darshan of God Ganagapura Dattatreya. The four women in the car and the driver died on the spot, while two others in the car have been admitted to the Afzalpura Taluk hospital.

Police say that the accident happened due to the driver's negligence. Afzalpur police rushed to the spot and helped the injured to the hospital. The bodies of the deceased who were trapped in the car are being taken out, their names and addresses are not known.