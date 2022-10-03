Mysuru: Amid Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in the state, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi is arriving in Karnataka's Mysore on Monday afternoon to take part in 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'. Sources said that Sonia will is likely to arrive at the Mysore Airport and head to Chamundi Hills and offer prayers to Goddess Chamundeshwari before travelling to Madikeri.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi will continue the Karnataka leg of the padayatra from Srirangapatna at 2:30 pm and will end the padayatra near Pandupur in the evening. On October 4 and 5, the padayatra is to remain suspended on the occasion of Ayudhapuja and Dasara. On October 6, Congress will hold a campaign at Adichuchanagiri Mutt.

'Bharat Jodo Yatra' started from R-Gate Circle, Mysore this morning and entered Mandya district by 9 am. Along with Rahul Gandhi, Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar, Venugopal, Surjewala and many other Congress leaders joined the yatra. Rahul Gandhi on Monday morning visited Suttur Mutt in Mysore and met the Seer Sri Shivaratri Deshikendra Swamiji.

Pertinently, a man marching in Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Karnataka on Saturday was roughed up and arrested by police for wearing a T-shirt with 'PayCM' logo, a campaign targeting Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai over corruption allegations. The man, identified as Akshay Kumar from Sindagi, was wearing the T-shirt and carrying a flag with the 'PayCM' campaign QR code. The incident took place at Gundlupeth in Chamrajnagar.

"Atrocities on our worker who wore a 'PayCM' T-shirt are condemnable. Who gave the power to the police to remove his T-shirt and assault him? Are these police or goons? The police who assaulted should be suspended," Karnataka Congress said on its Twitter handle sharing the video of the incident.