Uttara Kannada(Karnataka): A man, along with his father, killed his mother as she denied giving money for the consumption of alcohol. The incident took place in Karnataka's Uttara Kannada in Kujalli of Kumta taluk on Tuesday and came to the light on Wednesday, police said. The deceased has been identified as Geetha Bhat (64), a resident of Kujalli.

Police arrested the woman's husband Vishweshwar Bhat and son Madhukar Bhat. According to sources, both father and son always used to come drunk and fight with her in the house. Both of them, who had drunk excessively on Tuesday, too, asked for money to drink again. But when Geeta Bhat did not pay, it is learnt that the father and son killed her by hitting her with a stick, the police said.

PSI Navinakumar of Kumta Police Station and the staff rushed to the spot to conduct a probe into the incident. The accused, who remained in the house until the police arrived, surrendered before them. A case has been registered in this regard at the Kumta Police Station and the investigation is on.