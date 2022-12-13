Bagalkot: In yet another Shraddha-like murder surfaced in Karnataka, a 20-year-old man had allegedly killed his father suffering from alcohol disorder, and chopped the body into more than 30 pieces and disposed them in a borewell in Bagalkot district last week.

The incident came to light after the locals complained of foul smell emanating from the borewell. Earth movers were deployed to dig the borewell in question. The digging led to the finding of severed body parts from the borewell. The recovered body parts were sent for postmortem.

Police launched a discreet investigation to find out whether anyone was missing from the locality. Incidentally, police identified the deceased as Parashuram Kulali, (54), father of the man who owns the farm and the man was reportedly missing since the evening of Dec 6.

Police officials said, "Parashuram Kulali (54), a resident of Mudhola in Bagalkote district was having an alcohol issue. He would fight with his son Vitthal and create a ruckus every day after he comes home in an inebriated condition. On Dec 6, an intoxicated Parashuram picked up a fight with Vitthal. In a fit of anger, Vitthal attacked Parshuram with an iron rod. The latter died in the attack."

"After the murder, Vitthal took the dead body to his farm near Mantur Bypass on the outskirts of Mudhol. He tried to throw the body into the borewell but could not as it did not fit the borehole. He chopped the corpse into more than 30 pieces before dumping those pieces into the borewell," the police added.

"A JCB was used to unearth the chopped parts. The recovered body parts were sent for postmortem. A case has been registered in this regard at Mudhola police station. Further investigation is on. We are trying to find out whether Vithal had any partners in crime," a police official said.