Mangaluru (Karnataka): Endorsing the controversial statement of BJP leader K S Eshwarappa over the saffron national flag, RSS Leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat has made similar remarks against the Tricolour.

Prabhakar Bhat said the Indian national flag was "broken because of Congress' appeasement policy". "But one or the other day, the saffron flag might be our national flag," he said. Bhat was addressing a massive foot march for the 'unity' of Hindus to Karnika Koragajja's shrine in Kuthar on the outskirts of the city on Sunday. "I will explain to you who invented the tricolour flag? Before the tricolour, what was our flag? We had the British flag. Before the British, we had a green flag with a moon symbol on it," he claimed.

"If the majority of people vote for a change of national flag in parliament then the flag can be changed. It's possible. It can be changed. It's not like it cannot be done. If we continue like this. If Hindu Samaj comes together. It can happen. It should happen. There are no two ways about it,” Bhat added. Commenting on the movie 'The Kashmir Files', he said that "when religion was assassinated in our country, the Congress party accepted it".

"This is only a small part of what you see today in the Kashmir Files. When religion was assassinated in our country, the Congress party accepted it. Today the hijab has replaced Kitab. Despite all the arrangements, they still have a separatist mindset. It was an attempt to divide the country apart, " he added. Reacting to the issue of introducing Bhagavad Gita in the school syllabus Bhat said, "Earlier Swarnavalli Shri had said that he will teach Bhagavad Gita in schools. Then all the progressive thinkers had created chaos." "Let the Bible and Quran be at your homes. Bhagavad Gita should be read in all schools and houses," he said.

Last month, Karnataka minister K S Eshwarappa too raked a controversy when he said that the saffron flag might become the national flag in the future.

