Tumkur (Karnataka): Amid heavy rainfall in Karnataka, the 12500-acre area of Tumkur Solar Park has been submerged so much so that locals have started to swim in it.

Pavagada taluk, said to be a drought-prone area, was facing heavy rainfall for the past three days which led to waterlogging in the entire area. The solar park is spread across 12500 acres and has a power generation capacity of 2000 megawatts. It is situated between Vallur and Katagana villages in Pavagada taluk.

Also read: Goa: Stranded due to heavy rains, 40 tourists rescued near Dudhsagar waterfall

However, due to the lack of security and negligence of solar park officials, youth were seen swimming in the plant. This could've resulted in an accident. People expressed outrage at the negligence of officials and youths swimming in the plant.