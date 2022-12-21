Bengaluru: A 51-year-old software engineer suffering from a heart-related ailment and a mental health issue allegedly died by suicide at the Kurubarahalli junction in Bengaluru, police said on Wednesday.

The techie, Vijay Kumar, was found dead in his car under suspicious circumstances. According to the police, Kumar's face was wrapped with a plastic cover and a nitrogen pipe was found inserted in his nose. The car in which the body was found was covered. When passers-by noticed it, they informed the police.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that Kumar had left the house after telling the family members that he was going out to get his car washed. The police also stated that Vijay was suffering from a heart ailment and spoke to his family about ending his life many times. The police rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Later, his family was informed about the incident.