Belagavi (Karnataka): Jayanth Mukund Tinekar, a 62-year-old social activist from Belagavi was attacked by a gang of 7-8 persons with an iron rod on Belagavi Khanapura national highway on Saturday.

The gang attacked and assaulted Tinekar and fled from the place. A lorry drivers saw Tinekar and admitted him to the hospital where his condition is critical. After primary treatment in Khanapura government hospital he was shifted to Belagavi civil hospital for further treatment. His right ankle is fractured and the right shoulder also suffered major injuries.

According to Belagavi police, the miscreants came on bikes and followed the social activist on Khanapura-Belagavi National Highway. They stopped his car, pulled him out of the vehicle, and attacked him with rods, the police said. The miscreants came wearing masks thus their identity is yet to be ascertained. The motive behind the attack will come to the fore after the arrest of assailants, the Belagavi police said. The police have lodged an FIR and initiated an investigation.

Earlier, Tinekar brought fake stamp paper cases to light in Karnataka and helped Karnataka police in arresting the multi-crore stamp paper scam kingpin Abdul Kareem Lala Telgi. Tinekar had been providing important information about Telgi since 1996. This expose prevented huge loss to the state. Telgi had been arrested in 2001 and sentenced to 30 years in prison. A fine of whopping Rs 202 crore was also imposed on him. In 2017, Telgi died of multiple organ failure at Victoria hospital in Bengaluru.

Also Read: Social activist filed a petition in the Karnataka HC against negative reporting on Hijab controversy