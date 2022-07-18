Karwar (Uttara Kannada): Since the day Dr. Suman Pennekar stepped in as the Superintendent of Police of Uttara Kannada district in Karnataka, she has been a nightmare to all the illegal traffickers of the district. The SP, who has already made an effort to break the illegal ganja trade in the district, registered 14 cases in one month and put the traffickers behind bars.

In addition, the SP and the team are actively working in the district to curb illegal activities including illicit breweries, counterfeit currency, and illegal sand mining. She is working towards maintaining law and order throughout the district in the 'Lady Singam' style without bothering anyone. But these strict measures have created a stifling environment for the traffickers in the district. They have reached a state where they are unable to run illegal businesses.

Although some of the traffickers tried to put pressure on the authorities to transfer the SP but to no avail. Interestingly, the criminals have made a special prayer to God to transfer the SP. "It has been learned that they have worshipped the God Murkundeshwar of Ankola Taluk and promised to sacrifice a sheep if the SP is transferred from the district. This has surprised the common people. People have expressed their support to the SP who is doing good work in the district," said a local Raghu Naik. Speaking on this, the SP said, "This is normal for us. We are not bothered by it. We will do our duty."