Yadgir (Karnataka): Six members of a family died when the car in which they were travelling was hit by a speeding lorry on Thursday night near Arakera (K) in Gurmatkal taluk of Yadgir district. The deceased have been identified as Mohammad Wajeed Hussain (39), Mohammad Mazhar Hussain (79), Noor Jahan Begum (70), Heena Begum (30), Imran (22) and Umeja (Six months). The seriously injured boy, Mohammad Pazeel Hussain, was admitted to Kalaburagi Hospital. It is learnt that all the deceased hailed from Hatti village in Lingasugur taluk of Raichur district.

The tragedy occurred when they were returning to their native village after visiting a Dargah near Kodangal in Telangana. The lorry driver fled the spot. On receiving information, Yadgir Superintendent of Police CB Vedamurthy and Police Inspector Dauvalat Kuri visited the spot. A case has been registered in the Gurmatkal Police Station.