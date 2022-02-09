Mangaluru (Karnataka): Karnataka Police on Tuesday arrested six persons who were trying to sell over 3 kgs of ambergris (sperm whale vomit) worth Rs 3.48 crore from Bantwal in Dakshina Kannada district.

The arrested have been identified as Prashanth (24) from Kundapur, Sathyaraj (32) of Bengaluru, Rohit (27) of Thenkapadav, Rajesh (37) of Addur, Virupaksha (37) of Thenkayedapadav and Nagaraj (31), a resident of Kaup.

Police sources said they were found selling the ambergris, a high-valued, banned substance under the forest and environmental laws, near the Navodaya school at Balepuni in Bantwal taluk.

On being questioned, they told the police that the ambergris was given to them by one fisherman hailing from Tamil Nadu. Kilo ambergris costs Rs 1 crore in the international market and smugglers target whales for the substance. The operation was carried out under the guidance of ACP Dinaker Shetty and a police team led by Konaje inspector Prakash Devadiga.

