Mysore: In a tragic accident on Wednesday as a Bolero collided with a tree, six people died on the spot while three others were injured. The accident took place on Kal Betta Road in Hunsur Taluk of Mysore district. The injured people have been admitted to the Hunsur Taluk Hospital. Ones who lost their lives have been identified as Anil, Santosh, Vinut, Rajesh, Dayanand, and Babu and the accident occurred when they were on the way to Hunsur after attending a marriage.

Police have arrived at the spot and launched an investigation.

(This is a breaking story. More details awaited)