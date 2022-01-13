Mysore (Karnataka): People say 'blood is thicker than water' when they mean that their loyalty to their family is greater than their loyalty to anyone else. Proving it right, a 21-year-old girl identified as Rashmi died after suffering a massive heart attack in Karnataka on Tuesday unable to cope with her cousin Keerthiraj's death. The incident took place at Hunasoor in Mysore. As the family members were already grappling with the untimely death of Keerthiraj, the news of Rashmi's death has shocked them.

Rashmi was living with her parents, Manjunath and Ratna at Ponnapete in Kodagu. Keerthiraj was the son of Rashmi's paternal uncle. She was a student of B Com second year at the government college. Keerthiraj died in a road accident on the Mysore-Mangalore National Highway in Hunasoor taluk on Monday night.

The news of her brother's death came as a rude shock to Rashmi and when she went to see her brother's body at the hospital she collapsed on the spot. She was immediately attended by doctors, but they declared her dead. A pall of gloom descended on the houses of deceased cousins.