Bidar (Karnataka): Silk sarees have found a new use in the hilly area of Aurad taluk of Bidar. The sarees have come to the rescue of farmers as the farmers are now using them to ward off straying wild animals. Farmers are using this six-yard long cloth to prevent wild animals from entering their fields and destroying standing crops. They use old sarees to make fences by tying them over wires drawn with poles. Farmers have come up with a new plan to protect white maize, chickpea, sunflower, wheat and other crops from wild animals.

Farmers incurred losses due to heavy rains in monsoon this year. Despite this, some have been able to grow good crops, but wild animals are destroying the crops, which would result in a huge loss. Therefore, farmers are protecting their crops by planting wooden sticks around the fields and tying colourful sarees to them.

Also read: Farmers will launch mass movement 2024, says Rakesh Tikait

Aurad taluk has mostly hilly terrain and is inhabited by wild boar, deer and monkeys. They destroy the crops and farmers have to suffer. Due to this, the farmers, who are suffering have searched for the idea of tying sarees. In most of the farms, the sarees are tied so that this 'saree wall' could protect the crops from being destroyed by wild animals. Farmers say that wild animals are afraid to come toward the field after noticing the colourful sarees.