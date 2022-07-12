Bengaluru : Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Monday accused Union Minister Prahlad Joshi of conspiring against BS Yediyurappa and removing him from the Chief Minister's chair. "Yediyurappa, who established BJP in the state, was sent to jail and removed from the CM post by whose conspiracy? Aren't you into it?", Siddaramaiah, Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly questioned Union Minister Pralhad Joshi.

Siddaramaiah, in a series of tweets, came down heavily against Pralhad Joshi. Joshi had criticised the Siddaramaiah birthday event which has been described by BJP as "Siddaramothsava" organized by Congress leaders. Siddaramaiah tweeted, "BS Yediyurappa who established the party with blood and sweat for four decades. Who cornered Yadiyurappa? Whose conspiracy sent him to jail and removed him from the CM post when the party was in power? Aren't you involved? BS Yediyurappa wanted to be the CM and who performed Operation Kamala on him? Who finally removed him ?" Siddaramaiah attacked Prahald Joshi.

"MLA Basavanagowda Patil Yatnal is pouring accusations against former Chief Minister @BSYBJP and Vijayendra every day due to whose connivance? Whose hands are preventing action against MLAs who speak disparagingly against a senior party leader @JoshiPralhad?", he asked in tweets. "Who is happy that the bench is standing tall to prevent former chief minister @BSYBJP's son Vijayendra from getting a ministerial position? Who is involved in that joy? Whose plot is leaking his name in scams @JoshiPralhad?" he added in another tweet.

Speaking about the Lingayats in Karnataka, he said, "By wooing the Lingayats and the lords of the Lingayat Math, who formed the party and now they are cornering each and every Lingayat in the party? Former Chief Minister Jagdish Shettar and MLA Arvind Bellada, who was dreaming of the post of Chief Minister, who poured water to his desire @JoshiPralhad?

"The BJP, which had three chief ministers in its first tenure, deposed the first and made a second chief minister by the end of the year of the second term. It is funny that you talk about Congress dissension when you are going to drop the second one and install the third one @JoshiPralhad," added Siddaramaiah.

"It is not written on your forehead to gain a majority and come to power by virtue of achievement. Whatever you say, Operation Kamal is a dirty business," tweeted the Congress leader. Amid the ongoing crisis in the Goa unit, Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Monday alleged that the BJP is offering Rs 50 crores for each MLA.

The remarks of the Congress leader came a day after rumours of a split in Goa Congress surfaced. Congress removed party MLA Michael Lobo as the Leader of the Opposition in the Goa Assembly alleging that he along with Digambar Kamat hatched a conspiracy to engineer defections in "total coordination" with the BJP."

By offering Rs 50 Crores for each MLA...they (BJP) are not believing in democracy. Not only in Goa, everywhere they do Operation Kamala. They will offer money, they will purchase MLAs," said Siddaramaiah.

Karnataka Congress MLA MB Patil said that the trading of MLAs has "spoiled the system" of the country. "CT Ravi's statement is undemocratic...Buying MLAs for Rs 40 Crores. This has spoiled the system of our country, we're ashamed that such things happen in our country," Patil said. (ANI)