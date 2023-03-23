Hassan(Karnataka): Sri Charukeerthi Bhattaraka Swamiji of the Sravanabelagola Jain Math passed away in Hassan on Thursday morning due to illness. He was 74. Swamiji, who was ill for the past few months, was undergoing treatment at Adichunchanagiri Hospital in Mandya district after he fell down and sustained a severe head injury. But, he did not respond to the treatment and breathed his last.

A guide and pioneer of the Jain society, Swamiji worked for the prosperity of the entire Digambara Jain society. He believed in the principle of interfaith equality and has guided millions of listeners (Shravakas) and followers. He was born on May 3, 1949 to Kanthamma and Chandraraja of Varanga village in Udupi's Karkala Taluk. He began his primary education from home and later did MA in History from Mysore University and MA in Philosophy from Bangalore University. He was a scholar in Sanskrit, Prakrit, Hindi and English. He was ordained on December 12, 1963 and took over as the abbot of Sravanabelagola in 1970.

The seer is credited for reviving the Prakrit language by establishing the first National Institute of Prakrit Studies in Sravanabelagola. He has the distinction of being the first seer to honor Prakrit scholars by awarding Prakrit Jnanabharati award. He established an endowment fund in Kannada Sahitya Parishad, introduced Chavundaraya Award for Kannada Jain Literary Service and honored special achievers by translating 42 volumes of Davala, Jayadavala and Mahadavala texts into Kannada. He is also credited for successfully completing four Mahamastabhishekas in 1981, 1993, 2006 and 2018. He has served in religious, educational, cultural and literary fields and has received many awards including Adhyatma Yogi, Bhattarak Shiromani and others. Swamiji was honored with the title of 'Karmayogi' by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi after the successful completion of the 1981 Mahamastakabhisheka.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah, former CM B.S. Yeddyurappa and many dignitaries condoled his death. All arrangements have been made by the local administration and the district administration for performing the final rites of Swamiji. Bommai said the cremation will be conducted as per the Jain tradition and with all government honours.