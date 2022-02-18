Tumakuru (Karnnataka): The ongoing Hijab row in Karnataka is not impacting just the students. An English lecturer has now resigned from her job claiming she was asked to remove her Hijab by the college she has been teaching at for the last three years.

Chandini (who did not share her last name), the English guest lecturer at Jain PU College in Tumakuru resigned allegedly because she was asked to remove her Hijab before entering the college. A hand-written resignation letter of the teacher her has gone viral on social media.

Should not wear Hijab or religious symbols while teaching: Professor at Tumakuru college resigns

Citing her "self-respect" as the reason to quit the job, Chandini said she was teaching at the college while wearing Hijab for three years but on Thursday, she was told, she could not wear it anymore. "I have been working at Jain PU college for the last three years. I haven't faced any issues so far. But yesterday, the principal told me that I can't wear a hijab or any religious symbol while teaching. This new decision is against my self-respect. That's why I have decided to resign," she said.

The ongoing row over Hijab has snowballed massively even as the Karnataka High Court is hearing a batch of petitions against government anti-hijab diktat. The row started late last year when six college students in Udupi alleged that they were stopped from attending class wearing the headscarf. The protests eventually spread to several colleges with counter-demonstrations involving saffron scarves following which the state government had to close all educational institutes for a week. The Karnataka High Court has imposed a temporary ban on the wearing of all religious symbols in schools.