Shivamogga(Karnataka): The police in Karnataka's Shivamogga have questioned a Muslim youth who recited azaan during a protest at the Deputy Commissioner's office two days ago. A Muslim organization had staged a protest at the office of the Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate on March 17 against former minister and BJP legislator K.S. Eshwarappa over his remarks about azaan.

During the protest, a youth had recited azaan and the video of the same surfaced on social media. The police have registered a case against the youth who has been summoned and questioned about the incident, confirmed Shivamogga Superintendent of Police, G.K. Mithun Kumar. The SP said the youth was advised not to repeat such acts. The officer also clarified that the youth has not been arrested.

The police is being checking the antecedents of those who participated in the protest. The SP said action will be taken if the police find anything suspicious about them.

Eshwarappa had said last week that loudspeakers used for azaan disturb people, especially students preparing for examinations and patients in hospitals. His remarks evoked protests from the Muslim community. Eshwarappa expressed his displeasure because he heard the azaan during a speech in Mangaluru. The incident took place during BJP's Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra at Kavur Shantinagar Maidan in Mangaluru.

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, speaking to the media in Mandya, said, 'Action should be taken against the culprits in such cases. These are sensitive issues. BJP is responsible for this kind of case in the state. Our state should be peaceful. Strict action should be taken against the accused", he said.