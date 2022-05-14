Karnataka: For about 300 years, Muslims have been working on chariots in Shree Swarnavalli Math. "We believe in Allah, also believe in Lord Narasimha. Everyone is living together," says Hassanasab Qazi, a prominent figure in the chariot making.

The work for the chariot has begun for the Rathotsava festival in Swarnavalli of the Sirsi taluk. The festival is known for the symbol of harmony. Today, the chariot festival will be held. Most of the chariot work seems to be done by Muslims. The practice of making a chariot by Muslims here has been going on for generations.

In this festival, Shri Gangadharendra Saraswati Mahaswamiji is known as the symbol of goodwill. Swamiji has vigorously supported the Muslim practices, in various debates such as the Azaan uproar, against various restrictions on Muslim traders at fairs, the Hijab controversy, and so on.

Swarnavalli Swamiji said that there should be a friendly atmosphere and all should work together. "So, this year too, Muslims have built the chariot and continued the custom of hundreds of years. It cannot be stopped."

A total of five people made the chariots which are made up of ropes. The Muslim community also exercises control over the chariots in Rathothsava. The Muslim community engages in chariot work, while the Christian community arranges fireworks at the Swarnavalli Mutt. This chariot festival is symbolic of the goodwill of all religions.