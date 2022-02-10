Mangaluru (Karnataka): Karnataka police arrested seven more persons, including two women, in connection with a prostitution racket that was unearthed at an apartment complex at Nandigudda near Attavar in the city recently, city Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar told reporters on Wednesday.

With this, the total number of persons arrested in the case has risen to 10, Kumar added.

Police had rescued women, including minor girls from the apartment in a recent raid. The fresh arrests were made on the basis of a complaint lodged by one of the victims, who is a minor.

The arrested women used to lure minor girls into the trap, the Commissioner said, adding, it was an organised prostitution racket. Among the 10 arrested persons, seven were operating in the gang, while three are clients, who sexually assaulted the minor, he said.

