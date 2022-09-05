Belagavi: The seer of Guru Madiwaleshwar Mutt in Neginahala village of Bailhongal taluk of Karnataka's Belagavi district died by suicide at the Mutt. The Bailhongal police visited the place and are conducting investigation. Basavasiddhalinga Swamijiriginally, originally a resident of Neginahala village, has been staying in the village for the past 15 years. According to the police, the incident came to light when the staff of the mutt entered his room and found him hanging from a ceiling fan on Monday. A suicide note purportedly left by him has been recovered from his room, "I have done nothing wrong. I am the cause of my own death. Do not interrogate anyone. Enough of the mess of this world. I'm sorry mother. Devotees of the Math, forgive me. My walk towards Madiwaleshwar."

The police suspect that the reason behind his death could be an audio clip that went viral on social media a few days ago. In the audio clip, two women are heard talking over the phone about the character of some seers and discussing the alleged case of sexual assault. The name of Basavasiddhalinga Swamiji's Math was also mentioned in the audio. The audio might be one of the reasons leading to the death of the seer. A case has been registered in the Bailhongal Police Station regarding the matter and the investigation is on.