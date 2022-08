Shivamogga (Karnataka): Tensions prevailed in Shivamogga on August 15 after a group of people attempted to take down VD Savarkar’s poster. It was done in order to put up Tipu Sultan’s poster. Police resorted to lathi-charge to control the situation. Shivamogga Police have imposed Section 144 as a clash erupted between both groups at Ameer Ahmad Circle.

Details awaited