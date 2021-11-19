Bengaluru: Karnataka to have widespread rainfall over next 4 days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Bengaluru predicting widespread rainfall over the next two days. A yellow alert has been issued for Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Belagavi, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Chamarajanagara and Mysuru districts.

In view of the orange alert issued, Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner has announced holiday for all schools on Friday and Saturday.

Schools from Class 1 to Class X and Anganavadis, play homes will remain closed tomorrow in Bengaluru Urban district due to incessant rainfall, as per DC J Manjunath.

The district authorities have declared holidays to school and colleges in Bengaluru rural, Kolar, Chikkaballapura, Ramanagara, Tumkuru and Chamarajanagara districts on Friday and Saturday.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai cancelled the meeting with all District administrations today at 1 pm which was supposed to discuss the recent floods in the state and the remedial measures to be taken.