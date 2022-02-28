Shivamogga: Schools and colleges in the violence-hit district of Shivamogga in Karnataka reopened after a week on Monday, amid prohibitory orders.

The district administration had imposed a curfew and closed schools and colleges after the murder of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha on February 21. Though the situation has improved a bit, the Shivamogga administration is not willing to take any chances. Orders prohibiting group of more than five people in the streets has been extended till March 4.

The business establishments have been allowed to operate from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. from February 26 as the district limps back to normalcy. So far, police have arrested 10 persons in connection with the murder of Harsha.

Harsha was hacked to death by a gang of miscreants on February 20, leading to widespread violence and destruction. The police department had clamped curfew orders since last Monday.

