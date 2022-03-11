Bengaluru: Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa's close aide VK Sasikala and her sister-in-law Ilavarasi were granted bail by an Anti-Corruption Bureau court in Bengaluru on Friday, in connection to the alleged preferential treatment she enjoyed in prison.

It was alleged that VK Sasikala was getting VIP treatment at the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in Bengaluru after she was convicted by the Supreme Court and sentenced in a disproportionate assets case. Sasikala and Ilavarasi were released last year after serving four years in the Parappana Agrahara jail.

Former DIG (Prisons) D Roopa had also alleged that an exchange of Rs 2 crore had taken place between prison officials and Sasikala for 'special treatment'.

In 2018, the Karnataka government had ordered an inquiry into the alleged special treatment given to Sasikala. The inquiry sought to probe the role of senior officials of the Bengaluru Central Prison in the case. Recently, ACB filed a chargesheet against six people, including Sasikala, Ilavarasi and prison staff Gajaraju, Suresh and two officials. Sasikala, Ilavarasi and prison staff Gajaraju and Suresh attended the ACB Court on Thursday.

Today, ACB court granted bail to VK Sasikala and her sister-in-law Ilavarasi. The duo have been released on Rs. 5 lakh bond and granted bail, while asking them to attend the next hearing on May 16.