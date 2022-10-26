Bengaluru (Karnataka): A Bengaluru-based Kashmiri eatery- Sarposh Restaurant and Tea Room has become a go-to place for people who value Kashmiri taste and traditions. Sarposh brings the true taste of Kashmir to Bengaluru with its array of seven-dish 'wazwan' and Kashmiri 'kehwa'.

Azmat Ali Mir, a woman from Srinagar, trained as a computer engineer plunged into creating a mini Kashmir in Bangalore's Indira Nagar area. She offers authentic Kashmiri food – especially Wazwan, bakery items and teas.

Sarposh, a gastronomic heaven offering authentic Kashmiri cuisines in B'lore

A Kashmiri woman entrepreneur has set up an authentic Kashmiri wazwan outlet in the southern city of Bangalore and it has become a go-to place for people who value Kashmiri taste and traditions. In conversation with ETV Bharat, Azmat Ali said "We take great pains to prepare our food in the traditional style, and fly in all our non-perishable ingredients all the way from Kashmir, ensuring zero compromises on taste and quality. We even have an in-house butchery that allows us to work on our meats exactly how it is done back in Kashmir,"

"'Sarposh' means a copper lid that covers 'Trami', a large copper platter in which wazwan is served in the traditional way in Kashmir. The platter stuffed with a mound of rice and adorned with different dishes is placed between four persons to eat jointly", Azmat said. Giving a sneak peek into her kitchen, she showed the process of making Gushtaba- the king of Wazwan.

"I am extremely passionate about our culture and want to do everything in my power to ensure it survives and thrives. Sarposh cooks and serves indigenous Kashmiri food exclusively with produce from Kashmir using pure ghee", She added.

Azmat has taken care of even the minutest details to give her restaurant a Kashmiri feel. The title of the outlet is written on a paper-mache background and Kashmiri handicrafts and artifacts are showcased everywhere.

Azmat Ali Mir said "Sarposh's customers are from diverse cultures. Apart from the Hindus, the Kashmiri Pandits are frequent customers who enjoy authentic Kashmiri food in Bangalore far from Kashmir."

The restaurant is a warmly decorated cafe serving Kashmiri cuisine with many vegetarian options.

Azmat insists that the seven-dish Kashmiri wazwan is the main attraction. The customers also taste Kashmiri kehwa and 'nun-chai' (salt tea). "We have created a space in Bangalore for authentic Kashmiri cuisine. It was not an easy job but we did it," she says proudly. Interestingly, her restaurant was adjudged the best in several categories during the past few years.