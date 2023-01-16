Bengaluru: Lakhs of devotees thronged the historic Gavi Gangadhareshwara temple in the City to witness a breathtaking celestial phenomenon. Like every year, this time too the rare phenomenon of sunrays falling on the Shivalinga was witnessed on the day of Makar Sankranti on Sunday.

A beam of sunrays passed through the horns of Nandi and touched the Shivalinga, illuminating the idol. The entire activity lasted for 3 minutes 12 seconds that began at 5:20 pm. Makar Sankranti signifies the movement of the Sun into the zodiac symbol of makar (Capricorn).

The festival marks the end of the winter months and the onset of the spring season. The architects who designed and built the temple had intelligently planned it in such a way that on Sankranti, the rays pass through Nandi’s horns, while illuminating the shivalinga inside the sanctum sanctorum.

The temple was built in a natural cave in Gavipuram and thus also called Gavipuram Cave Temple is also an example of Indian rock-cut architecture. The priests offered milk and coconut water along with sunrays performing natural "abhishekam" on the shivalinga. Devotees were allowed to witness this celestial phenomenon this year after two years of covid induced break.

Last year, clouds played a spoilsport and blocked the sunrays from falling on the main idol in the temple. Built in a natural cave in Gavipuram, the temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva and cut into a monolithic stone. Gavi Gangadhareshwara Temple is located in the Basavanagudi area of Bengaluru and the cave where shivalinga is placed is located almost 15 meters into the earth.