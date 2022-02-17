Bengaluru: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah on Thursday said that the Congress party will hold a night-long protest at the Vidhana Soudha, the seat of the state legislature, from Thursday. The party is demanding the resignation of Karnataka Minister of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj KS Eshwarappa against his saffron flag remark.

In a controversial remark last week, Eshwarappa had told the media that "not now but in the future saffron flag may become the national flag... The tricolour has been constitutionally accepted as the national flag and it should be respected. Those who do not respect it will be anti-nationals. 'Hindu dharma' will prevail in the country sometime in the future. Then we will hoist the saffron flag at Red Fort."

Taking a strong objection to the remarks made by Eshwarappa, Siddaramaiah had demanded a sedition case be filed against him. Congress is protesting at the Council Session and has announced a night-long protest starting today, demanding the resignation of Eshwarappa from both houses of Vidhana Soudha (Assembly and Council).

Speaking to the media, Siddaramaiah said, "Eshwarappa's statement is disrespectful to our constitution. The National Flag is a symbol of our independence. Anyone who insults the flag should file a case of treason against them. BJP is not paying homage to the national flag."

