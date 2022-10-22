Bengaluru: The ruling BJP government in Karnataka has granted permission to 10,889 mosques in the state to use loudspeakers on Saturday. The police department has issued licenses as per guidelines in this regard on the directions of the state government.

A total of 17,850 applications were submitted from mosques, temples, and churches for the use of loudspeakers. 3000 Hindu temples and 1,400 churches have also been given permission for the same. The license has been given for a period of two years. The government has collected Rs 450 as the fee.

The ruling BJP government took the decision on licensing after Hindu activists raised the banner of revolt against mosques using loudspeakers during performing Azaan violating the Supreme Court guidelines. Hindu organizations had given calls to play chants of Hindu Gods and Goddesses from 5 am. Muslim organizations had given a call to the management of mosques across the state not to violate the rules and follow orders of the state government in obtaining licenses to play loudspeakers.

The guidelines have also been prescribed for use of loudspeakers for mosques, temples, and churches. The loudspeakers could only be played between 6 am to 10 pm. The loudspeakers will have to be played in accordance with the limit of decibels. It has been made compulsory to adopt the equipment which controls the decibels.