Kolar (Karnataka): SFI State Secretary Vasudev Reddy has alleged that RSS (Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh) training camps are being held in the name of personality development camps in Government schools in the State. He strongly objected to the 'Physical activities, personality development, yoga and initiatives to promote nationalist thought' Camp being organized at Morarji Desai Government Residential Schools in Kolar district and other places from October 9 to 17.

The SFI leader slammed the Government for allowing the camp at Morarji Desai Residential School in Kootandlahalli village of Mulbagilu taluk of Kolar district. In a statement here, Vasudev Reddy alleged that Social Welfare Minister Kota Srinivasa Pujari himself has recommended and given permission for these training camps being held in residential schools of Kolar and Uttara Kannada districts.

The SFI leader described the personality development camps as part and parcel of what he termed as 'saffron education system'. "Leaving government schools to RSS is dangerous. The state government should withdraw it. Otherwise, we will fight across the state," he threatened. He blamed the BJP government for spreading communalism through textbooks and by instigating hijab and such controversies.

Vasudev Reddy deplored that the BJP Government is now encouraging anti-social activities by conducting camps. Permission has been granted for these camps in the name of Prerana Pratishthan in Kolar and in the name of Akshay Seva Pratishthan in Uttara Kannada district. It is mentioned that the youth will be trained in personality development, yoga and nationalist thinking in this camp but they are not adhering to this, he added.