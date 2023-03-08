Haveri (Karnataka): For them, Holi means not a riot of colours but facing that unbroken challenge to make 'Cupid and Psyche' laugh. These revellers in Karnataka's Haveri district celebrate the festival of colours by holding a contest challenging the participants to make a couple dressed as Manmatha and Rati (Cupid and Psyche) for several years. This unique Holi was celebrated in many parts of the district on Tuesday and a large number of people took part in the celebration.

According to the rules of the competition, a stage is prepared and two persons who are dressed as Rati-Manmatha are made to sit on the stage. After this, the participants are allowed to try and make the duo laugh. And if they succeed in making the duo laugh, cash prizes will be given. People try different techniques to make them laugh. Even children and elderly people try their luck, but the duo has not laughed even once all these years.

Competition held in Rannebennur

This tradition has been going on in Rannebennur city for the last 64 years. Every year people come and try to make Rati-Manmatha laugh, but no one has succeeded in it. This year a cash prize of Rs 4,04,000 was kept for the one who could make Rati-Manmatha laugh. Even this year, people tried all the techniques to make the duo laugh but failed miserably.

Haveri city has been organising this popular event for the last 11 years. Tanushree a transgender and Simkeri Gooranna play the role of Rati and Manmatha. A cash prize of Rs 500 was announced for someone who could make this Rati-Manmatha duo laugh. Here, thousands of people tried everything but the duo didn't laugh.

Talking to the media, Simkeri Gooranna said, "I have been playing the role of Manmatha for the last 10 years here and no one has been successful in making me laugh. Whenever I sit next to Rati, I get into my character and forget the rest. I sit with a serious expression on my face and no matter how much one tries, I never laugh."