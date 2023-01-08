Bengaluru: Cracks appeared on the country's first rapid road within a month of its opening for traffic in Bengaluru. A total of 250 concrete slabs were used for the road. The 337.5-metre-long rapid road built on Old Madras Road in Bengaluru was said to be the country's first rapid road.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai inaugurated the Rapid Road on December 8. Speaking during the inauguration, the Chief Minister said that the rapid roads constructed using pre-cast technology will be considered after checking the quality and prices. Meanwhile, the locals alleged that quality cement mixture was not used for the construction. Hence, cracks appeared, they alleged.

IISC experts have already checked and submitted a report in this regard. Further action will be taken after studying that report. IISC experts will guide what to do next in the report, BBMP Commissioner Tushar Girinath said. BBMP Chief Engineer Prahlad, who had made a statement while laying the pre-cast technology rapid road, promised that this road would be built in three days and last for 40 years. But cracks appeared on the road within a month. Now, allegations were levelled against the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for the poor quality of work.