Tumkur (Karnataka): A local court in Karnataka on Monday sentenced a police officer to 20 years in prison for raping a mentally challenged woman in 2017.

Assistant Sub Inspector Umeshaiah was held guilty of raping a 32-year-old woman with dementia in Tumkur three years ago. The convict, who was attached to women’s police station, had taken away the specially-abled woman in a private vehicle on January 15, 2017, and raped her near Antarasanahalli Bridge in a moving car.

Second Additional District and Sessions Court Judge H.S. Mallikarjunaswamy pronounced the accused guilty. The case had made headlines causing embarrassment to the police department. The parents of the mentally challenged woman had lodged a complaint against the accused. Eshwar, the second accused in the case who drove the vehicle has been discharged of all charges. Public Prosecutor Kavitha had appeared for the victim.

The victim had left her home after a quarrel with family members on the fateful day at 7 pm. The accused cop on night duty with a home guard riding pillion spotted her at 11 pm. He signaled her to stop and questioned her. Though the victim gave him her brother’s contact number, the accused asked her to board a private vehicle on the pretext of dropping her back. Police explained that later, the accused cop raped the victim in the moving car and dropped her back at 3.30 am, police said.

