Bengaluru: Ramoji Film City added another feather to its cap as the South India Hotels and Restaurants Association on Friday presented the SIHRA award for best contribution to the hospitality industry in South India. Noting that hotels were the backbone of tourism in the country, SIHRA identified Ramoji Film City to be "one of the top pioneering leaders in the hospitality industry that has played a significant role in promoting tourism in Southern India."

Ramoji Film City bags SIHRA award

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai presented the award to Ch Vijayeswari, Managing Director of Ramoji Film City, in Bengaluru during the inaugural function of the SIHRA annual convention. On behalf of the hospitality body, president K Syama Raju said he is delighted to recognise RFC's contribution to the hospitality industry.

CM Basavaraj Bommai after inaugurating the event said, "In Kannada 'Shira' means sweet dish. This south Indian hotel association is as sweet as a sweet dish. The nature of man has built the travel and tourism industry. There won't be any one person staying in one place entire lifetime for education, food, work and many reasons. The very nature of man is being mobile and agile."

"Adaptability is man's nature and virtue. So only he is stronger than any other species. The mobility of man has created discovery, trade, business, food adventure, philosophy, and religion. So on and so forth man is moving for so many reasons. Hence there is huge potential is there for hospitality. Tourism has no geographical boundaries", Bommai said.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Ramoji Film City MD Vijayeswari said, "It was indeed a great honour for me to receive this prestigious award on behalf of Ramoji Film City. Twenty years ago, when our Chairman Ramoji Rao Garu spoke about how he would build a film city that would be the destination for film stars, production houses, tourists, and corporates alike to visit and experience, it may have seemed like an impossible dream to many. But today, after having created magic in the lives of tourists and guests with the finest hospitality that South India has to offer, we believe that we have lived up to his dream."

"We will strive to bring in more innovation, and more immersive experiences and constantly push our boundaries to redefine what great hospitality is all about. This award from SIHRA will go a long way in reminding all of us at DHL and RFC that this is a journey that has only just begun and the best is yet to come. I would like to thank the awards committee and everyone who has been with us on this journey," he added.