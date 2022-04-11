Kalaburgi: An FIR has been lodged against four students on Monday in connection with the clash in the Central University of Karnataka at Kadaganchi in Aland taluk of Kalaburagi district. Four students were allegedly attacked by another group of students on the campus on Sunday and two injured students have been admitted to the hospital.

Students identified as Vishwanath and Narendra have been admitted to the hospital with injuries. According to the injured students, they were celebrating Ram Navami when they were attacked by another group of students on the campus of the Central University on Sunday. The injured students belong to the ABVP organization.

The ABVP, on Monday, held a protest condemning the incident. Talking about the attack that took place on Sunday, Superintendent of Police Isha Pant said, "FIR was filed on four people including last night. A preliminary investigation is underway. The injured ABVP activist has been admitted to the hospital."

She also added that there was an uproar among students on Sunday and the case was launched based on information received from the injured students. The cop also clarified that it is not sure yet if the clash was due to Ram Navami celebrations and said further investigation is underway. About 80 students participated in the Ram Navami celebrations.

Vishwanath, one of the injured students, told ETV Bharat that he was assaulted by Sadiq, Rahul, Rahul Arya and another unnamed youth. He said, "We celebrated the Ramanavami Lakshmi Temple at the campus. About 70-80 students participated. Four young men assaulted us and threatened us with murder and abduction while we are ready to return after taking Prasadam. They were threatening us from the beginning because we are in ABVP. We have been threatened in the past that there should be no celebrations on campus.

This is the first time such a quarrel and uproar took place at the Central University of Karnataka. After the incident, ABVP and Sriram Sena protested demanding the arrest of the accused. Dalit organizations also protested alleging that Dalit students are being bullied in this case.