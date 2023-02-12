Mysore: Actress Rakhi Sawant's husband Adil Khan Durrani has been accused of rape by an Iranian woman. An FIR has been registered against Adil in this connection in Mysore. The woman lodged a complaint at VV Puram police station. In her complaint, she accused Adil of raping her with false assurances of marriage.

"I have known Adil for the past five years since I came to pursue PhD in Pharmacy in Mysore. He had promised to marry me and had gotten into a physical relationship. I asked him to marry me five months ago. But, Adil refused to marry me and said that he had a similar relationship with other women. Recently, he threatened me that he would make my intimate photographs and videos public and post them on social media", the woman complained.

This is the second FIR against Adil, who is currently in judicial custody in connection with a fraud case filed by Rakhi. Last week Rakhi lodged a complaint against Adil accusing him of domestic violence. Following this, he was sent to judicial custody by the Andheri court and then arrested by Oshiwara police on February 7. Later, she also accused that she had given Rs 10 lakhs to Adil for her mother's treatment, but he did not spend the money. She also alleged that Adil used her name to become famous. It may be recalled that Rakhi and Adil got married in July 2022.