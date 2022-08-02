Bengaluru: Many parts of the city received heavy rain with thunder and lightning consecutively on the third day on Monday night. An incident has been reported where a bike rider fell into a pothole on a waterlogged road where work was going on near MS Palya in the city and suffered serious head injuries.

Major roads inundated with rainwater: Major roads, including Malleswaram, Mysore Road, Raj Bhavan Road, Shivaji Nagar, Rajaji Nagar, Palace Guttahalli, Halasur, Sivananda Circle and KRpur area, have been inundated with rainwater.

Dakshina Kannada: Normal life was paralysed due to cloud burst in many areas of Sulya and Kadaba taluk of the Dakshina Kannada district. Many villages here are turned into islands due to heavy rains. Shruti (11) and Jnanashree (6), the children of Kusumadhara and Rupashree, were trapped under the mud and died after their house collapsed at Kumaradhara Parvatmukhi in Subrahmanya village due to heavy rain on Tuesday. The bodies have been shifted to the Kadaba Government Hospital for post-mortem.

The District Collector visited the place where the incident took place on Monday and as a precautionary measure, a holiday has been declared on Tuesday for schools and colleges in Kadaba of Sulya taluka. Besides, devotees have been requested not to visit the Kukke Subramanya temple. Short bridges have been submerged due to heavy rains and external connectivity to the villages has been cut off. People are struggling due to power outages. At present, NDRF and SDRF forces are engaged in rescue operations at the site.

Also read: Musi river overflows, forces evacuation from low-lying areas

Uttara Kannada: Record rainfall was registered in the Bhatkala taluka and as a result, normal life came to a standstill. The Chauthani river in Bhatkal is overflowing due to torrential rains and most of the houses in the taluka have been submerged in rainwater. The road connecting Mudha Bhatkala bypass to Muttalli was flooded with rainwater.

Many villages, including Mankuli, Chauthani, Mundalli, Muttalli and Mudha Bhatkal Bypass have been inundated by rain. Fire brigade personnel are working to evacuate people from the flooded area to a safer place. From Mankuli to Mudha Bhatkal Bypass, the National Highway connection has been cut off. The NDRF team has reached the spot and the rescue work was going on.

It is suspected that four persons suspected to have died after boulders from a hillock rolled onto the house of Keripal Narayan in Muttalli Gram Panchayat. Koppala district is also receiving heavy rain since Monday. Hence, the district administration has taken a precautionary measure and announced a holiday for schools and colleges on Tuesday.